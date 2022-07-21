Twilight's Ashley Greene Showcases Baby Bump in Steamy Shower Photo

Twilight's Ashley Greene, who announced her pregnancy in March, shared a steamy nude photo of her growing bump. "Baby Khoury coming soon...," the actress wrote.

Ashley Greene's new maternity photo just brought a whole new meaning to "baby shower."

The Twilight actress, who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury in March, shared an update on her pregnancy journey with a sexy nude shower photo on Instagram.

Ashley showed off her growing baby bump with her hands covering her chest, as she posed behind a steamy glass door.

"Baby Khoury coming soon...," the mom-to-be captioned her July 20 post.

Following her picture, the 35-year-old received so much love in the comments section from her fans and followers.

"Wooooow so beautiful," influencer Olivia Pierson responded, while Kicking It star Oana Gregory wrote in part, "Loveee this."

One fan shared a sweet message about how she could relate to Ashley, replying, "I love this! Our bodies are so beautiful, especially when we are nurturing another life in there. I took a similar photo when I was pregnant and I just felt so proud of my body and empowered. You go girl!"

Ashley has given fans a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey since announcing the baby news.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," she expressed in March, alongside a photo of her and Paul holding up a sonogram. "I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."

Last month, the actress revealed she was in the third trimester. While she's kept details of her baby's arrival under wraps, it's only a matter of time before her little one makes their debut!

