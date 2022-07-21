Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get Steamy in Olivia Wilde's New Don't Worry Darling Trailer

It's a sign of the times—that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's new movie Don't Worry Darling is almost here.
A new trailer for the highly anticipated psychological thriller debuted on July 21 and things in Victory are as sexy as they are sinister. The Olivia Wilde-directed film follows a couple, Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) who live in the aforementioned experimental company town in the 1950s.
"The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank ([Chris] Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia," a synopsis on the film's website reads. "While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the 'development of progressive materials,' their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley ([Gemma] Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause."
While Alice and Jack initially think their life in Victory is too good to be true, she later discovers it actually is. "But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why," the synopsis continues. "Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?"
While Styles' Jack is in a relationship with Pugh's Alice on camera, off camera the singer is dating Wilde. The couple met while working on the movie and were first photographed holding hands in January 2021 nearly two months after Wilde and Jason Sudeikis announced their split. Since then, Styles and Wilde have been spotted supporting each other in their careers (she's been seen at a few of his concerts), enjoying romantic getaways and displaying signs of affection.
Still, the One Direction alum and the actress have kept much of their relationship private. As Styles once explained to Dazed, "I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."
Besides, Wilde doesn't care what anyone thinks of their romance. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told Vogue in an interview for its January cover story. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."
Indeed, Wilde told the fashion publication society has "placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us" in the last 10 years. But as she continued, "I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."
Don't Worry Darling hits theaters Sept. 23.