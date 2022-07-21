The Vampire Academy Showrunners Announce Fan Favorite Character Will Appear on the Series

Watch : Vampire Academy Showrunners Tease Series SECRET at Comic-Con 2022

A Vampire Academy heartthrob is going from page to screen.

Adrian Ivashkov, the handsome royal Moroi son of Nathan and Daniella Ivashkov, will appear in the upcoming Peacock series, showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre exclusively told E! News at Comic-Con 2022 on July 21.

Julie teased Adrian's arrival by referring to his signature line from the book series, saying, "You might hear the phrase 'Hello, little dhampir.'"

They also revealed that Adrian will appear in the sixth episode of the series, which premieres September 15 on the streamer. It is unclear who will be playing him, but they've got some very dashing shoes to fill.

In the book series, Adrian is a notorious party boy and his relationship with Sydney Sage is one of the central focuses of the Vampire Academy spin-off series Bloodlines. Adrian is also a love interest for Rose, played by Sisi Stringer on the series. We're intrigued to see how that will all play out.

Both Julie, who also co-created The Vampire Diaries, and Marguerite have been very tight-lipped about revealing too much about the highly-anticipated series, which they revealed is very much by design.