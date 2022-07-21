Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fan Favorite Lands Role Opposite Christina Hendricks

Watch : Christina Hendricks Takes the E!Q in 42

This casting news has us saying gimme, gimme, gimme.

Apple TV+ announced July 21 that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Josh Dylan, as well as Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick, are set to star in the upcoming series The Buccaneers.

Dylan will play Lord Richard Marable, described by the streamer as "a repressed English lord who got swept up in a holiday romance with fiery American heiress Conchita [Alisha Boe]." Playing the Lord's brother Lord James Seadown, an "elusive and mysterious" figure, according to Apple TV+, is Fishwick, who previously starred in Living.

Remmers is set to play England's most eligible bachelor Theo, Duke of Tintagel, while Broome will play Guy Thwarte, who Apple TV+ teases is "a charming English playboy and guaranteed adventure for the night."

These dashing young men join previously announced cast member Christina Hendricks, who will play Mrs. St. George, the mother of buccaneers Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse).