Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory.

Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big sister is under fire over an alleged meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen.

The preview begins with Kathy addressing the rumors during an E! Instagram Live, saying, "I just read that I was screaming and throwing things. That is not me."

Cut to her co-stars recounting the incident in their own words. Erika Jayne claims "I saw her just so angry" before Lisa Rinna adds, "I had locked myself in the bedroom."

We even see a tiny snippet of Kathy yelling "I am leaving. I am f--king pissed off" during the trip.

"Kathy was f--king raging," Diana Jenkins claims. "I don't even know who that person was."

Lisa sums up the drama with, "It's too much to pretend like everything is hunky f--king dory."