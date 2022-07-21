Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About "Patterns" Amid Greece Vacation

Tristan Thompson is sending a message from the Mediterranean.
The Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram on July 21 with a snap of himself in an all-white ensemble. In the pic, Tristan posed on a patterned chair while sitting in front of eye-catching curtains. He paired the photo with a caption that read, "Patterns and details is everything."
Tristan's cryptic post comes just two days after the 31-year-old was spotted out and about in Mykonos, Greece with a group that included two mystery women, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. During the July 19 outing, Tristan sported a matching bright orange set while walking around and dining with them.
And it seems Tristan's overseas vacation isn't over yet. He also took to his Instagram Stories on July 21 with a selfie from on a boat. In the seaside pic, Tristan posed by the water with other yachts in the distance.
Prior to his Grecian getaway, multiple sources confirmed on July 13 that Tristan and his ex Khloe Kardashian are expanding their family. The duo—who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson together—are expecting their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. However, an insider told E! News at the time that "the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
The insider added that Khloe and Tristan are not back together and that they "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."