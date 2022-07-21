Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Sweet Tribute to Her and Chris Pratt’s 2 Daughters

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

Katherine Schwarzenegger is wearing her heart on her sleeve—sort of!

The Gift of Forgiveness author debuted two new bracelets dedicated to her and Christ Pratt's daughters Lyla and Eloise on her Instagram Story. In the July 20 video of Katherine showing off her new jewelry pieces, she wrote, "My girls!." The 14k gold bracelets, which each boast the name of one of Katherine's daughters in sparkling diamond letters, are from EF Collection.

The 32-year-old—who tied the knot with Chris in 2019—welcomed their eldest daughter, Lyla, in August 2020. And in May, Katherine gave birth to her daughter Eloise.

Although Katherine and Chris have made the choice to not publicly show their daughters' faces for privacy reasons, they never miss the opportunity to gush about their little ones.