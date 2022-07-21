Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Sweet Tribute to Her and Chris Pratt’s 2 Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger is wearing her heart on her sleeve—sort of!
The Gift of Forgiveness author debuted two new bracelets dedicated to her and Christ Pratt's daughters Lyla and Eloise on her Instagram Story. In the July 20 video of Katherine showing off her new jewelry pieces, she wrote, "My girls!." The 14k gold bracelets, which each boast the name of one of Katherine's daughters in sparkling diamond letters, are from EF Collection.
The 32-year-old—who tied the knot with Chris in 2019—welcomed their eldest daughter, Lyla, in August 2020. And in May, Katherine gave birth to her daughter Eloise.
Although Katherine and Chris have made the choice to not publicly show their daughters' faces for privacy reasons, they never miss the opportunity to gush about their little ones.
"Motherhood has been such an incredible experience for me, and I've loved every minute of it and it has made all my dreams come true," Katherine told Today's Hoda Kotb in March 2021. "So, I'm just blissfully happy with it."
As for Chris, who also shares son Jack, 9, with ex Anna Faris, he's enjoying his role as a total girl dad.
"I'm girl dad 2.0," he told E! News during a junket for his film The Terminal List earlier this month. And while he admitted that it took Lyla a bit to warm up to their new family member, Chris said she's "adjusting very well to being a big sister."
"At first she was kind of like, 'So, what the deal with that thing? What up with that? Look at me,'" Chris said during the interview. "And now, she's very much embraced the idea. She constantly wants to hold her sister, and she's just very, very sweet."
"That's the stuff that's important," he said of his daughters' relationship. "It's the stuff that life is made of, and I feel incredibly blessed and filled with joy."