Love Island USA: Shop the Umbrellas From the Villa

If you are watching Love Island USA dreaming up neon signs you want for your home or wondering where to buy the towels from the villa, you're in the right place. We will have you covered all summer long with shopping content related to the Peacock reality show. From the beauty products to the fashions to the villa decor, we will do all of the investigation for you throughout the season. All you'll have to do is shop. It doesn't get any easier than that, right?
We are all about the poolside decor on the show. The Islanders are hot, the outfits are hot, and the weather is hot, but thankfully there are some strategically-placed umbrellas throughout the villa to bring some much-needed relief from the sun. Whether you're laying out or turning up, these umbrellas are fashionable and functional additions to your backyard. You may not get to spend your summer at the Love Island Villa, but you'll feel like a part of the cast with these outdoor decor items.
Love Island Umbrellas
Overexposed Trails Beach Umbrella
This umbrella is inspired by steep trail hikes to the beaches. It's designed for convenient packing and it's lightweight to carry around, which makes this the ideal beach pick for people on the go.
Overexposed Robbie Simon x OE Beach Umbrella
This umbrella is truly a work of art, designed by LA-based designer and artist Robbie Simon. This unique abstract design is distinctively cool. This functional outdoor necessity is a purchase you can feel great about since it's made from recycled materials.
Overexposed Strands Beach Umbrella
If you want a vintage aesthetic at an accessible price point, you just found it. This tassel-adorned umbrella is perfect to elevate your pool, deck, garden, or beach day.
Overexposed Avalon Beach Umbrella
If you can't decide between a minimal aesthetic and something more fun, this umbrella is a great in-between option. This wavy design is unique and playful, but the pastel colors bring a dreamy subtlety to your backyard.
Overexposed
This red and beige aesthetic is just so nostalgic, right? This is your classic summer beach day umbrella and it's made from high-quality, recycled materials.
