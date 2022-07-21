Exclusive

Love Island USA: Shop the Umbrellas From the Villa

Stay cool with these outdoor umbrellas from Peacock's Love Island USA.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 21, 2022 7:40 PMTags
Love Island UmbrellasCasey Durkin/Peacock

If you are watching Love Island USA dreaming up neon signs you want for your home or wondering where to buy the towels from the villa, you're in the right place. We will have you covered all summer long with shopping content related to the Peacock reality show. From the beauty products to the fashions to the villa decor, we will do all of the investigation for you throughout the season. All you'll have to do is shop. It doesn't get any easier than that, right?

We are all about the poolside decor on the show. The Islanders are hot, the outfits are hot, and the weather is hot, but thankfully there are some strategically-placed umbrellas throughout the villa to bring some much-needed relief from the sun. Whether you're laying out or turning up, these umbrellas are fashionable and functional additions to your backyard. You may not get to spend your summer at the Love Island Villa, but you'll feel like a part of the cast with these outdoor decor items.

Love Island Umbrellas

Overexposed Trails Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

This umbrella is inspired by steep trail hikes to the beaches. It's designed for convenient packing and it's lightweight to carry around, which makes this the ideal beach pick for people on the go.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Overexposed Robbie Simon x OE Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

This umbrella is truly a work of art, designed by LA-based designer and artist Robbie Simon. This unique abstract design is distinctively cool. This functional outdoor necessity is a purchase you can feel great about since it's made from recycled materials.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Overexposed Strands Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

If you want a vintage aesthetic at an accessible price point, you just found it. This tassel-adorned umbrella is perfect to elevate your pool, deck, garden, or beach day.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Overexposed Avalon Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

If you can't decide between a minimal aesthetic and something more fun, this umbrella is a great in-between option. This wavy design is unique and playful, but the pastel colors bring a dreamy subtlety to your backyard. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Overexposed

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

This red and beige aesthetic is just so nostalgic, right? This is your classic summer beach day umbrella and it's made from high-quality, recycled materials.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out towels from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

