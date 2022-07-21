Faye Resnick Reveals How Khloe Kardashian's Doing After News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

The only person more excited than Khloe Kardashian about her new bundle of joy? Auntie Faye Resnick.
Kris Jenner's longtime bestie gave fans some insight into how Khloe is doing after announcing she is expecting baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson earlier this month.
"She is so excited," Faye exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills screening on July 20. "She is really excited; she's having a baby! True has a little sibling. It's such a good time."
Khloe and Tristan, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, have been off-and-on since 2019, when he was first accused of cheating on the Good American mogul. They are currently not together.
Faye has watched the Kardashian-Jenner family tree grow over the years as a close family friend. And just as she's gotten to be involved in True's life, she can't to do the same with her little brother.
"I love everything about Khloe and True," the RHOBH guest star shared. "Obviously, Tristan was a little disappointing but, aunties and moms and sisters, Khloe and True, it's a beautiful family and we're all just right there. It's a village."
Having been through many relationships herself, Faye revealed that she's "always" down to give Khloe advice on how to navigate her relationship with Tristan—who also shares 7-month-old Theo with Marlee Nichols and 5-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig.
"Unfortunately, I don't have a filter—we all know that," she joked. "So, I tell her, she asks me. We try to always give each other the best advice, and as the auntie, I give her as much as I can."
Announcing her pregnancy via surrogate on July 13, a source close to Khloe confirmed the baby's gender and that the child was conceived in November, sharing, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." The source also noted that the two have no plans of getting back together and that they "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."
Khloe recently broke her week-long social media silence since announcing the baby news, posting a series of pics of herself and True on vacation. "Me and my best girl making the best memories," the post's caption reads. "I will forever have your back my baby girl."
