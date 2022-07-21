Faye Resnick Reveals How Khloe Kardashian's Doing After News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Faye Resnick Reveals How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Baby No. 2

The only person more excited than Khloe Kardashian about her new bundle of joy? Auntie Faye Resnick.

Kris Jenner's longtime bestie gave fans some insight into how Khloe is doing after announcing she is expecting baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson earlier this month.

"She is so excited," Faye exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills screening on July 20. "She is really excited; she's having a baby! True has a little sibling. It's such a good time."

Khloe and Tristan, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, have been off-and-on since 2019, when he was first accused of cheating on the Good American mogul. They are currently not together.

Faye has watched the Kardashian-Jenner family tree grow over the years as a close family friend. And just as she's gotten to be involved in True's life, she can't to do the same with her little brother.