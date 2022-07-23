We Couldn't Stop Nikki Blonsky From Revealing These Secrets About Hairspray

5. Blonsky turned 18 while filming the movie and the studio threw her a "beautiful" birthday party, during which "Zac carried my cake out," she revealed. "It was epic and definitely one of my most favorite nights of my life thus far."

6. Of course, Blonsky and Efron kissed on-screen as Tracy and Link, but it was a surprise makeout during a July 2007 appearance on Canada's Much Music that really got people talking about the co-stars' chemistry.

"We were just two teenagers having a lot of fun on a press tour," Blonsky said with a laugh. "That is definitely a moment that I will never forget, and that the internet will never let us forget. We were the best pals and he was my buddy. The fact that we had to make out with each other wasn't the worst thing in the world! I felt like a lucky gal, for sure."

7. Blonsky revealed she didn't had a passport and had only flown on an airplane one time prior to Hairspray's global press tour. While traveling the world was "a blast," the actress said, "it's always about the people you have surrounding you. I was lucky to have my mom and Zac. It was just such an incredibly fun time. I even laugh now about some of the wild and interesting stuff that happens when you tour the world with Zac Efron!"

8. Blonsky went on to divulge one story about a hotel bartender who called her room at 5 a.m. asking for Efron's phone number and room details so he could impress his lady friends.

He was like, 'It would really help me.' I was like, 'Yeah, I know what it will help you achieve, buddy. And guess what? This girl is not helping you. Goodnight!" Blonsky recalled. "And I hung up. I am usually super kind, but when you are on a press tour and on a plane for 26 hours and you finally get to the hotel, the last thing you want is the bartender waking you up to ask for your buddy's phone number and room number. Yeah, like I'm just going to give that out to you!"