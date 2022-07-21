Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Is Available in Stores for the First Time

Watch : Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

A devil in a new dress, courtesy of Kanye West's clothing line with Gap.

For the first time ever, the rapper's Yeezy collaboration with the fashion giant will be available for purchase IRL. There's just one teeny-tiny catch: Gap's flagship store in New York's Times Square is the only location offering a selection of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.

In fact, the space was redesigned by the musician, making it the ultimate experience for fans.

According to a press release, the store "has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's vision of utilitarian design."

But don't grab the tissues just yet if you aren't in the Big Apple. The brand announced its collab with Ye will soon expand into other stores and hit shelves across the U.S. The line, which features hoodies, shirts and other utilitarian pieces, is also available online.