Amber Heard Officially Files Motion to Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

Watch : Judge DENIES Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is not going down without a fight.

On July 21, the Aquaman actress filed to appeal the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to E! News. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

In response, a rep for Depp told E! News, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

Heard's filing comes nearly two months after a Virginia jury ruled that she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."