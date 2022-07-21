Khloe Kardashian Proves Her Crown Never Falls in Latest Bikini Photo

Now this is a relaxing day fit for a queen.
As she gets ready to welcome her second child via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian has shared a throwback photo of herself enjoying a day out at sea aboard a private yacht.
In the seaside snapshot, which appears to have been taken during her recent birthday vacation to Turks and Caicos, Khloe can be seen sporting a black Good American bikini with her toned abs on display as she rests on a white towel and soaks up the sun.
The Kardashians star completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and, of course, a drink nearby to stay hydrated as she celebrated amongst the sparkling blue waves.
"Don't forget," Khloe captioned the July 21 Instagram post. "The crown may tilt at times but it never falls."
No one was in more agreement with Khloe's statement than the Kardashian matriarch herself, Kris Jenner, who commented, "Never."
Khloe has shared multiple photos from her tropical birthday festivities on Instagram. On July 19, she posted an adorable photo of her and daughter True Thompson, 4, enjoying some mommy-daughter time in the water together.
"Me and my best girl making the best memories," Khloe wrote. "I will forever have your back my angel girl."
And there will soon be a new little one joining on their family adventures. On July 13, a rep for Khloe confirmed that she and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together—a baby boy—via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! at the time. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."