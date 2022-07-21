RHOBH Alum Kim Richards Reveals the Real Reason She and Brandi Glanville Are No Longer Friends

Watch : Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Kim Richards is shedding new light on her falling out with former BFF Brandi Glanville.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed it was actually a social media spat after Kim's 2019 breast cancer scare and surgery that ended their years-long friendship.

"There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me," Kim told E! News exclusively at her sister Kathy Hilton's exclusive screening of RHOBH hosted by Menolabs on July 20. "They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me."

Kim said a week after her procedure she was filming the hit Bravo series at sister Kyle Richards' house with Brandi when she thought she "popped a stitch."

"I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, 'Can you look please? I'm scared,'" Kim recalled. "And that picture was posted. I'm sure it was by accident but...I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down."