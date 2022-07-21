Exclusive

RHOBH Alum Kim Richards Reveals the Real Reason She and Brandi Glanville Are No Longer Friends

Find out why Kim Richards and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BFF Brandi Glanville stopped talking. Plus, Kim gives an update on her relationship with sister Kyle Richards.

By Brett Malec, Spencer Lubitz Jul 21, 2022 6:26 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsKyle RichardsBrandi GlanvilleKim RichardsNBCU
Watch: Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Kim Richards is shedding new light on her falling out with former BFF Brandi Glanville.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed it was actually a social media spat after Kim's 2019 breast cancer scare and surgery that ended their years-long friendship.

"There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me," Kim told E! News exclusively at her sister Kathy Hilton's exclusive screening of RHOBH hosted by Menolabs on July 20. "They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me."

Kim said a week after her procedure she was filming the hit Bravo series at sister Kyle Richards' house with Brandi when she thought she "popped a stitch."

"I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, 'Can you look please? I'm scared,'" Kim recalled. "And that picture was posted. I'm sure it was by accident but...I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

Kim claims she asked Brandi to "please take it down" but "she never responded." Kim continued, "Then she called later and I said, 'I asked you to take that down,' and she said, 'It's nothing, it was a picture.' So she didn't find the harm in it."

And, according to Kim, they haven't talked since.

Kim also gave an update on her current standing with sister Kyle (their rocky relationship has been well chronicled on RHOBH).

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I'm okay with Kyle," Kim told E!. "I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together. I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister. I know she's balancing 100 things and we all are. After COVID, this has taught us those of you who love your family, you love them and you be with them."

Kim revealed she and Kyle have seen each other since their daughters' joint engagement parties five months ago.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

3

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

She added, "I did say to her, 'In the new year, I'd like to make an effort on my part too.' Because I was afraid to go because after my surgery. Now I'm trying to get over it and if there's anybody I want to see first it's gonna be my sisters. I'm hoping I get to do that coming up here."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

3

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

5

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

Latest News

Amber Heard Officially Files Motion to Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

Khloe Kardashian Proves Her Crown Never Falls in Latest Bikini Photo

Exclusive

Kim Richards Reveals Why She & Brandi Glanville Are No Longer Friends

What to Know About Justin Hartley's New TV Role Post This Is Us

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason's Alleged Social Media Accounts

Charlotte Tilbury 20% Off Deals: Pillow Talk Lipstick, Palettes & More