What to Know About Justin Hartley's Next TV Role After This Is Us

Justin Hartley is entering the next chapter of his life.
The This Is Us actor is starring and executive producing the pilot for CBS' The Never Game, based on Jeffery Deaver's novel of the same name. He will play Colter Shaw, described by the publisher as an "itinerate 'reward-seeker,' traveling the country to help police solve crimes and private citizens locate missing persons." Colter's unconventional job takes him to the Silicon Valley, where he searches for a missing college student.
A passion project for Hartley, the series has been in development since last September, when CBS first ordered the pilot. "I couldn't be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon," Justin said at the time. "When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can't wait for audiences to meet him."
It's been an exciting year for the This Is Us alum. This March saw him marry Blood and Treasure star Sofia Pernas, who he absolutely adores. "She's unbelievable," he told E! News July 18. "I'm in a position right now where I'm sleeping with a woman who's so talented behind the camera and then also her physical ability that she's a stunt woman. She's brilliant."
And while the This Is Us team only received a single Emmy nod in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category, Justin is still celebrating the work he and his co-stars did on the final season. As he said, "I'm proud of the final season. I think we did a great job. It was very, very ambitious and we pulled it off."
Plus, Justin is happy to see some new shows get some recognition. "We've been there so many times," he explained, "and I like the idea of these new shows getting an opportunity."
He's not wrong. Throughout the show's six seasons, they picked up four Emmys and scored 39 nominations, which is a success in our books.