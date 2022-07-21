What to Know About Justin Hartley's Next TV Role After This Is Us

Watch : Netflix's Senior Year Premiere: Rebel Wilson & Justin Hartley Dish

Justin Hartley is entering the next chapter of his life.

The This Is Us actor is starring and executive producing the pilot for CBS' The Never Game, based on Jeffery Deaver's novel of the same name. He will play Colter Shaw, described by the publisher as an "itinerate 'reward-seeker,' traveling the country to help police solve crimes and private citizens locate missing persons." Colter's unconventional job takes him to the Silicon Valley, where he searches for a missing college student.

A passion project for Hartley, the series has been in development since last September, when CBS first ordered the pilot. "I couldn't be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon," Justin said at the time. "When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can't wait for audiences to meet him."