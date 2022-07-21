Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason Disick’s Alleged Social Media Accounts

No, Mason Disick is not keeping up with fans on Instagram.



ICYMI, a social media account—which claimed it belonged to the 12-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—shared a series of posts on July 21. In their Instagram posts, the account alleged that Kourtney's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was getting married soon and suggested she may have even attended a bridal party (referring to a nighttime outing with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian).



Now, Mason's mom is clarifying that her son has nothing to with the account, or any others for that matter.



"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," Kourtney tweeted on July 21. "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."