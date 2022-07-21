Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason Disick’s Alleged Social Media Accounts

After an Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick recently shared a few posts alluding to Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight about the activity.

By Kisha Forde Jul 21, 2022 6:05 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansMason DisickCelebritiesInstagram

No, Mason Disick is not keeping up with fans on Instagram.
 
ICYMI, a social media account—which claimed it belonged to the 12-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—shared a series of posts on July 21. In their Instagram posts, the account alleged that Kourtney's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was getting married soon and suggested she may have even attended a bridal party (referring to a nighttime outing with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian).
 
Now, Mason's mom is clarifying that her son has nothing to with the account, or any others for that matter.
 
"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," Kourtney tweeted on July 21. "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

photos
Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian & Mason Disick

Back in 2020, Mason did have an Instagram account of his own—but that was quickly shut down since, as Kourtney revealed, she had no knowledge about it.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

3

Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," the Kardashians star said during a March 2020 Instagram Live video. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!"
 
And as the Poosh founder explained at the time, social media is a slippery slope—especially for users in their younger years.

Instagram

"I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments," she added. "People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

4

Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

5

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

Josh Dylan and More to Star in Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers

RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive New Trailer

Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Now Goes to Therapy With Her 2 Daughters

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

Meet the Actor Playing Grey's Anatomy's Newest Resident

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy Look After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Tribute to Daughters With Chris Pratt