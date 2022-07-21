RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Speaks Out on Erika Jayne's Eating Disorder Remarks

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were hit with a "to be continued" at the end of July 20's all-new episode, leaving many wondering how Crystal Kung Minkoff felt about the comments Erika Jayne had made after Crystal opened up about her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder.
Viewers won't have to wait until next week to find out, though. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Crystal at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive RHOBH screening, where she explained that she understands "there's sort of a wide range of responses when people are uncomfortable."
"Some can be extreme and just intentionally hurtful," Crystal added, "and some can be more awkward or more flippant. People make jokes if someone gets hurt, that kind of thing. So if I get hurt like that, I tend to kind of shield my heart."
That's essentially what she did on the latest episode of RHOBH. "As you can see," Crystal said, "I kind of step away from the situation because it's not good for my recovery."
But even if Crystal was affected by Erika's admittedly crass remarks—from suggesting Crystal take laxatives to saying she couldn't have a chicken tender—Crystal explained that she's trying "not to take it in, that it's about me."
That's not to say the two have reconciled, though. Asked if she and Erika ever cleared the air, Crystal responded by saying "we'll see" with a sly smile.
The rest of the episode was much more pleasant. Kyle Richards and Diana Jenkins listened intently as Crystal opened up about her long-lingering issues with food—something she used to never publicly discuss.
"It's so odd because it's been a part of my life for over 30 years," Crystal told E! News. "It's strange that it's new for people—new for the audience, obviously, and new for my friends—but it's something I've lived with almost my whole life. So, it's interesting to have to deal with that in a new fresh way."
"I think the show is kind of an incredible, challenging experience to have to deal with it," Crystal added, "but I'm grateful for it."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both pat of the NBCUniversal family.)