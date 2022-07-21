BBC to Pay Damages to Prince William and Prince Harry's Former Nanny Over Princess Diana Interview

Watch : Behind Princess Diana's Bombshell BBC Interview

The BBC has apologized and agreed to pay "substantial damages" to Prince William and Prince Harrys' former nanny over the network's controversial 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.

Last year, an internal company investigation found that former BBC journalist Martin Bashir acted deceitfully regarding how he secured the bombshell interview. On July 21, William and Harry's former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, formerly known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at London's High Court to receive the public apology from the broadcaster over false claims that she had allegedly had an affair with Prince Charles after he and Diana separated—allegations the BBC says Bashir made about her in order to obtain the interview.

"We have been working with those who suffered as a result of the deceitful tactics used by the BBC in pursuit of its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales for the Panorama programme in 1995, including the matters that were mentioned in court today in respect of Miss Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Mrs Alexandra Pettifer," Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said in a statement.