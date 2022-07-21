Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Her Kids

Katherine Heigl shared a new photo of herself with two of her and Josh Kelly’s kids: Adalaide and Joshua. See the sweet pic below.

Katherine Heigl's kids are all grown up in a rare new photo she shared online.

The Grey's Anatomy star doesn't often share looks into her private life with her family in public, which makes her latest Instagram post all the more special. In the July 20 post, Katherine can be seen hugging her 10-year-old daughter Adalaide from behind as the two smile and pose for the photo. Also in the snap is the actress' son Joshua, 5. No words were needed on Katherine's end to show her love, who captioned the picture with only a red heart emoji.

Katherine shares three children with her husband Josh Kelley: Adalaide, Joshua, and Naleigh, 13. The parents adopted Adalaide after she was born in Louisiana in 2012. Three years prior, Katherine and Josh adopted Naleigh, who was born in South Korea, when she was 9 months old. The mom gave birth to Joshua in 2017.

In honor of Adalaide's 10th birthday last April, Katherine shared a sweet message commemorating the day with footage of her daughter over the years, dating back to when she was a baby and going all the way up to present day.

"Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms," she captioned the video. "She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

 

Instagram

The 27 Dresses star went on to list just a few of the many qualities she loves about Adalaide.

"She made you work to make her laugh…still does," she continued. "She has the most beautiful soulful eyes and when she trains them on you just know she's taking it ALL in and yes…she's judging you. If you are one of her people count yourself blessed. Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundless. We count ourselves very very blessed."

