Tearful Chelsea Handler Says She's "Optimistic" About the Future After Jo Koy Breakup

Watch : Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy Split Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

Chelsea Handler is trying to find the hope in heartbreak.

Earlier this week, the comedian announced on Instagram that her romantic relationship with Jo Koy had ended. Now, the former Chelsea Lately host is opening up about the lessons she's learned from the breakup.

"I feel optimistic about the future now," she said on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast. "I've changed so much. And I've loved. My love was like so big that it just blew me open and as painful as the ending of something like that is, I'm so well-versed in therapy and understanding that every door shutting is a new beginning and I do believe it."

While Chelsea and Jo were close to celebrating their one-year anniversary, the pair decided together that it was best to take a break. If you ask the best-selling author, there is power is pressing pause.

"I think that when you have the grounding and the courage to say that something isn't working, you're saying a lot more than that to the whole world," Chelsea told host Glennon Doyle. "You are inviting in things that are gonna be more workable and suited to your needs and what you're available for."