Why Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Doesn't Miss Acting "At All"

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

It's been about three years since Gwyneth Paltrow has done any acting, but does the Oscar winner miss this part of her life?

"No, I don't," she said in a preview clip for her upcoming interview on NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "I really don't miss it at all."

Paltrow last appeared in the Netflix series The Politician, which was created by her husband Brad Falchuk, and in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Over the years, she's starred in several films, including the Iron Man movies, Emma, The Talented Mr. Ripley and Great Expectations.

But these days, Paltrow is all about Goop, the lifestyle brand she launched in 2008. "I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I'm sure I still will at some point," she said about her acting career. "The team is always trying to get me to do a movie. But I really love what I do, and I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we're able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much. Like, that's so powerful."