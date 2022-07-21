Misty Copeland Privately Welcomes First Baby With Husband Olu Evans

From the barre to baby duty!
Misty Copeland announced the heartwarming news that she's a mom. The ballerina legend announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jackson, with her husband Olu Evans.
Misty, who is known for leaving her personal life out of the spotlight, also kept her little one's arrival under wraps for quite some time, telling People, "I have a 3-month-old."
Although the athlete will continue to shine a light on her career milestones with fans—especially her new venture as a co-founder and fashion designer of the Greatness Wins athleticwear line—she plans to protect her son's privacy.
"Definitely with my son," she noted, "I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything. But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open."
While the new mom didn't share any additional details about her baby boy, she did offer some insight into their upcoming international trip.
"We just got Jackson's passport a couple of days ago," she said. "So we're on our way to Corsica this summer in France."
Misty explained that she's even though she's "on maternity leave right now," she plans to return to the stage next year, adding, "Hopefully, in the fall."
The 39-year-old knows that next year will most likely be a balancing act.
"It's never easy, but I wouldn't be able to do it without having a support system," Misty told People. "My husband is incredible and he's an amazing dad. He's been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things."
She added, "But you have to make sacrifices. I'm not at big events every night and out partying and going to dinners. I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things that I want to do."