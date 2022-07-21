Ana de Armas Sounds Off on Bond Possibly Being a Woman

Watch : Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond

Ana de Armas is all for seeing more women in powerful roles, but she's vehemently opposed to putting a female twist on James Bond.

"There's no need for a female Bond," the actress, who played Paloma in No Time to Die, recently told The Sun. "There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at."

She understands that people want to see women empowered in action films, but feels there are different ways to achieve this. "What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way," she said, adding, "That they're given a more substantial part and recognition. That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things."

Of course, a gender swap is just an idea and hasn't been approved by the filmmakers, who are still seeking the next Bond man after Daniel Craig ended his five-movie run as the character in 2021's No Time to Die.