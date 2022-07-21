Inside Southern Charm Stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's Last Weeks as a Couple

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Had Madison Lecroy Sign an NDA Claims Shep Rose

The writing may have been on the wall for Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green.

The Southern Charm couple has broken up after more than two years together, multiple outlets confirmed on July 20. Neither reality TV star have publicly commented on the split, but Shep did open up about his relationship in a recent interview with E! News.

Providing some insight into what might have went wrong, Shep explained that he and Taylor were often subject to questions about their future together. "We felt like everyone was chirping all around us—which happens—but it can really put undue stress on a relationship," Shep told E! News on June 21. "And then I didn't really help the situation a couple of times, but I just felt really stressed at certain times during the season about trying to make sure that Taylor's ok, that we're ok, and that I'm ok. It's a lot of balls to juggle in the air."

Shep was joined by co-star Craig Conover during the interview, who chimed in to add, "Filming can tear you apart. And if you survive it, which you did..." but before Craig could finish, Shep interjected, "not by much."