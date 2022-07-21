Why Kate McKinnon "Felt It Was Time" to Leave Saturday Night Live

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon is giving her body the rest it needs.

The comedian departed Saturday Night Live alongside Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson following the season 47 finale, and while it wasn't an easy decision, it was the right one. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live," Kate shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan July 21. "So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

SNL will return for its 48th season this fall, but when Ryan Seacrest asked if she'll be tuning in, she said, "I don't know what I will do. I don't know that I can watch the show yet because it's too emo because I miss everyone so much. It's my family."

Instead, she's thinking she'll stick to The Bachelorette.

Not that Kate has a ton of time to just watch TV. She's booked and busy, with an upcoming role in Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.