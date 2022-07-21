Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

Watch : Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew

Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him.



Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.



According to TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge, the judge presiding over the matter has dismissed the temporary restraining order that he had previously issued. Following the ruling, Martin's attorneys issued a statement to E! News.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," the statement read. "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter."