Lisa Kudrow's Son Finally Watched Friends and Here's What He Thought

It only took a few years, but Lisa Kudrow's son Julian Stern finally got around to watching Friends.

The 24-year-old decided to dig into the NBC series that made his mom famous after coming down with COVID-19, which was a "thrilling" experience for Lisa. "He called me up and said, 'So I just watched the first two episodes. It's really good, Mom,'" Lisa shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I said, 'Thanks.' He said, 'Can I ask you some questions about that?' I'm like, 'Yes!' I almost started crying. I didn't think that anyone in my family liked that show."

Lisa's past role as Phoebe Buffay is arguably her most popular, so it was nice to bond with her son over the character. But this special moment was slightly diminished when Julian said, "It's actually really funny and the guys are so funny."

Clearly, Lisa was offended, as Phoebe was arguably one of the most hilarious characters on the show. "He's like, 'No, I mean, you're funny too," she remembered. "And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, 'F--k you.'"