Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Halsey, Dua Lipa and Joey King debuted bold new hairstyles, while Jennifer Lopez officially changed her last name following her surprise wedding with Ben Affleck.

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Watch out, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, because several stars are hopping on the Barbiecore trend by dyeing their hair a bubblegum hue. Joey King debuted the bright change while promoting her new movie, while Dua Lipa showed off her tinted locks in a photoshoot. It really is a Barbie World!

But King and Dua Lipa weren't the only celebs to switch up their looks, as Halsey brought back her mullet haircut and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed the results of her recent plastic surgeries—and got bangs. Plus, Jennifer Lopez officially changed her last name after getting married to Ben Affleck in a surprise wedding ceremony and a Roseanne alum opened up about the health scare that led him to lose 75 pounds.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Dua Lipa

We're "Levitating" over Dua Lipa's new look.

The pop star said goodbye to her signature dark tresses for a new hue: Barbie pink. Lipa debuted her bright new hair color in campaign photos for her latest collaboration with Puma. "Loved creating and designing this collection," she wrote on Instagram.

Chris Appleton was the hairstylist responsible for Lipa's bubblegum color, which he dubbed "Candy crush pink" on July 13.

"Pink make [sic] the boys wink," Appleton captioned a post with behind-the-scenes moments from the Puma photoshoot. "lil bts of the magic."

Instagram
Halsey

It's business in the front and party in the back for the "So Good" singer.

Halsey debuted a major hair change on July 13, once again rocking a major '90s trend in an Instagram post. 

"Return of my mullet," they captioned a video that showed off their new 'do and equally bold beauty style. "And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints."

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Joey King

Looks like The Princess took the train to Barbie World.

The 22-year-old debuted a dramatic new 'do at the Berlin premiere of her new movie Bullet Train, which also stars Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Bad Bunny.

At the July 19 event, King showed off her bright pink, freshly chopped hair, opting for an asymmetrical bob. 

Instagram/Tom Arnold
Tom Arnold

There's nothing funny about this transformation.

Six months after suffering a mini-stroke and massive organ failure, Arnold took to Instagram on July 4 to reveal his 75-pound weight loss.

Arnold told Us Weekly that, After the health scare, he knew he "needed to make bigger changes" because he had " really dropped the ball on self-care," So, he reached out to coach Charles D'Angelo to prioritize his health. "He really stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve. That was a huge game-changer for me."

While he's now down to 210 pounds, the Roseanne alum said he'd "like to lose a little more" weight, but is "happy" with where he currently is. 

"I'm in touch with my body," he said. "I used to only look at my face in the mirror. Now, I deal with it."

onthejlo.com
Jennifer Lopez

Say goodbye to J.Lo and hello to J.Aff!

Almost 20 years after their first engagement fell through, Lopez achieved her dream of taking Ben Affleck's last name. The Marry Me star tied the knot with Affleck in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, and, in addition to saying "I do," Lopez legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, per the couple's marriage license.

Her new surname has been a long time coming as Lopez revealed her intention to take on the Affleck name once they got married during Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special, which aired in 2003.

Professionally, however, she said at the time, "but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously."

Lala Kent, Instagram
Lala Kent

Listen up because this Vanderpump Rules star is ready for her "hot girl summer."

Following her messy breakup with Randall Emmett in October 2021, Kent is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, revealing she underwent several plastic surgery procedures.

"Oh, my gosh, I love my new boobs," the Bravolebrity told Us Weekly. "I love my new boobs and I love my new ear. I'm feeling it's gonna be hot girl summer. I got my left ear pinned back. Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I'm telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She's so cute."

Kent went on to explain how "self-conscious" she felt about her ear from a young age. "There were so many insecurities that I've had throughout my lifetime that I've gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them," she shared. "And I was like, 'If I can fix it, I'm going to.' Now, I never wear my hair down."

She also made a major change to her locks, getting bangs to further shake up her look for the upcoming 10th season of Vanderpump Rules.

Kent posed with her new 'do in a July 15 Instagram post, admitting in the caption, "These bangs are making me vulnerable AF."

