Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score $225 Rag & Bone Jeans for $25 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

Stop what you're doing and get ready to shop. The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back, and it has some of the biggest and best sales we've ever seen!
On any other day, Nordstrom Rack is one of the best places to score really good discounts on clothing, shoes, beauty, home and more, from top brands like Coach, Free People, Madewell, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Nike, UGG, Adidas and Good American. Many times, you'll find discounts over 75% off in their sale section.
But during the Clear the Rack sale, nearly everything in their sale section is an extra 25% off. That means you can find some seriously jaw-dropping deals like these perfect-for-the-season light wash Rag & Bone jeans for just $25. That's $200 off the regular price! If you want to get ahead on fall shopping, you can snag this $100 Free People sweater for $18. We even found brands that hardly ever go on sale like Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman and Spanx. It truly is a sale you don't want to miss.
Keep in mind, items from popular brands tend to go super quick. So don't hesitate if you find something you like.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during this summer's Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale
Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans
You don't see Rag & Bone jeans on sale for less than $50 too often. When you do, there's usually only one or two sizes left. But right now, you can snag these $225 jeans for just $25. Sizes range from 23 to 32.
Marc Jacobs Branded Saffiano Top Zip Wallet
Sometimes you just need to carry around the bare minimum, and this sleek Marc Jacobs wallet is perfect for that. It features a clear ID slot, two credit card slots, and it's on sale for $28.
Free People Carter Pullover
A cute Free People sweater for less than $20? It doesn't matter if it's 100 degrees out, we're adding to cart now!
Good American Good Waist Chewed Pocket Jeans
A pair of Good American skinny jeans for less than $50? Great deal! Good American jeans on sale at Nordstrom Rack don't typically stay in stock for too long. Be sure to snap this up while you still can.
Homespun Solid Sheet 4-Piece Set
Need new sheets? During the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, you can get queen sheet sets starting at $11. There are six colors to choose from.
Marc Jacobs Suspiria Logo Print Backpack
The Marc Jacobs Suspiria Logo Print Backpack is great for work, school, the gym or your weekend adventures. One reviewer wrote, "Omg! It's so sturdy and well made. I am very satisfied. Love the logo too! Gives it a little something extra! It is the perfect size. It fits all my essentials: laptop, keys, notebook, toiletries bag, wallet, phone, water bottle, umbrella, a snack, and a gym outfit! I can't fit the sneakers in but basically everything else!"
It's originally $250, but you can get it on sale today for $73.
Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan
This lightweight Madewell cardigan is perfect to throw on during cooler summer evenings. There are several colors to choose from, but you can snag the marled rose and marled panda for $20 today.
Stuart Weitzman Cassie Flip Flop
Not only are these leather flip flops from Stuart Weitzman extra chic, they're also a really good price. These sandals were originally listed at $250, but you can get them today for $56. Incredible!
Good American Angled Rib Leggings
These sleek ribbed leggings from Good American come in two colors, both of which are highly versatile. They're originally $99 but are on sale now for $31.
Rag & Bone Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans
If you like the look and feel of boyfriend jeans, check out Rag & Bone's Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans. They're originally $195, but you can get them on sale today for just $22. Sizes available range from 23 to 28.
Tory Burch Lila Pointed Toe Bootie
You rarely see Tory Burch on sale at Nordstrom Rack, let alone included in the Clear the Rack sale. But right now, you can score these $428 booties for just $128.
Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx is another brand that we rarely every see included in the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. Right now, you can get these sporty faux leather leggings for just $32.
Oober Swank Sleeveless Harem Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit comes in four colors: royal blue, mauve, sage green and golden bronze. It's originally $78, but it's on sale now for $17. One shopper wrote, "This looks so good on. It's very flattering...It drapes beautifully and flatters so nicely! I love wearing mine."
Madewell 10-Inch Roadtripper Jeans
You can't go wrong with a pair of Madewell jeans, especially ones that are soft, stretchy and designed for your comfort. These jeans are typically $75, but you can get them today for $31. S
Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater
A chunky sweater may not be at the top of your shopping list at this moment in time. However, when a super cute $100 Free People sweater is on sale for $18, you just have to add it to your bag. After all, now that back to school season is almost here, fall is right around the corner!
Looking for more amazing deals to shop? Be sure to check out everything the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has to offer in fashion, beauty and home.