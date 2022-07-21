Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score $225 Rag & Bone Jeans for $25 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is back and the deals are bigger and better than ever before. Shop now to save an extra 25% off clearance Free People, Marc Jacobs, Good American and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 21, 2022 10:30 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm, Nordstrom Rack Clear the RackNordstrom Rack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Stop what you're doing and get ready to shop. The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back, and it has some of the biggest and best sales we've ever seen!

On any other day, Nordstrom Rack is one of the best places to score really good discounts on clothing, shoes, beauty, home and more, from top brands like Coach, Free People, Madewell, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Nike, UGG, Adidas and Good American. Many times, you'll find discounts over 75% off in their sale section.

But during the Clear the Rack sale, nearly everything in their sale section is an extra 25% off. That means you can find some seriously jaw-dropping deals like these perfect-for-the-season light wash Rag & Bone jeans for just $25. That's $200 off the regular price! If you want to get ahead on fall shopping, you can snag this $100 Free People sweater for $18. We even found brands that hardly ever go on sale like Tory BurchStuart Weitzman and Spanx. It truly is a sale you don't want to miss.

Keep in mind, items from popular brands tend to go super quick. So don't hesitate if you find something you like. 

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during this summer's Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. Check those out below.

read
Nordstrom Rack's Limited-Time Home Sale: Score $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale

Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans

You don't see Rag & Bone jeans on sale for less than $50 too often. When you do, there's usually only one or two sizes left. But right now, you can snag these $225 jeans for just $25. Sizes range from 23 to 32.

$225
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Confirm Romance on 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

2

Shania Twain Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair in New Documentary

3

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Marc Jacobs Branded Saffiano Top Zip Wallet

Sometimes you just need to carry around the bare minimum, and this sleek Marc Jacobs wallet is perfect for that. It features a clear ID slot, two credit card slots, and it's on sale for $28.

$95
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Carter Pullover

A cute Free People sweater for less than $20? It doesn't matter if it's 100 degrees out, we're adding to cart now!

$98
$19
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Good Waist Chewed Pocket Jeans

A pair of Good American skinny jeans for less than $50? Great deal! Good American jeans on sale at Nordstrom Rack don't typically stay in stock for too long. Be sure to snap this up while you still can.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Homespun Solid Sheet 4-Piece Set

Need new sheets? During the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, you can get queen sheet sets starting at $11. There are six colors to choose from.

$80
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Suspiria Logo Print Backpack

The Marc Jacobs Suspiria Logo Print Backpack is great for work, school, the gym or your weekend adventures. One reviewer wrote, "Omg! It's so sturdy and well made. I am very satisfied. Love the logo too! Gives it a little something extra! It is the perfect size. It fits all my essentials: laptop, keys, notebook, toiletries bag, wallet, phone, water bottle, umbrella, a snack, and a gym outfit! I can't fit the sneakers in but basically everything else!"

It's originally $250, but you can get it on sale today for $73.

$250
$73
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan

This lightweight Madewell cardigan is perfect to throw on during cooler summer evenings. There are several colors to choose from, but you can snag the marled rose and marled panda for $20 today.

$70
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Cassie Flip Flop

Not only are these leather flip flops from Stuart Weitzman extra chic, they're also a really good price. These sandals were originally listed at $250, but you can get them today for $56. Incredible!

$250
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Angled Rib Leggings

These sleek ribbed leggings from Good American come in two colors, both of which are highly versatile. They're originally $99 but are on sale now for $31.

$99
$31
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

If you like the look and feel of boyfriend jeans, check out Rag & Bone's Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans. They're originally $195, but you can get them on sale today for just $22. Sizes available range from 23 to 28.

$195
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Lila Pointed Toe Bootie

You rarely see Tory Burch on sale at Nordstrom Rack, let alone included in the Clear the Rack sale. But right now, you can score these $428 booties for just $128.

$428
$128
Nordstrom Rack

Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx is another brand that we rarely every see included in the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. Right now, you can get these sporty faux leather leggings for just $32.

$65
$32
Nordstrom Rack

Oober Swank Sleeveless Harem Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit comes in four colors: royal blue, mauve, sage green and golden bronze. It's originally $78, but it's on sale now for $17. One shopper wrote, "This looks so good on. It's very flattering...It drapes beautifully and flatters so nicely! I love wearing mine."

 

$78
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell 10-Inch Roadtripper Jeans

You can't go wrong with a pair of Madewell jeans, especially ones that are soft, stretchy and designed for your comfort. These jeans are typically $75, but you can get them today for $31. S

$75
$31
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater

A chunky sweater may not be at the top of your shopping list at this moment in time. However, when a super cute $100 Free People sweater is on sale for $18, you just have to add it to your bag. After all, now that back to school season is almost here, fall is right around the corner!

$98
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more amazing deals to shop? Be sure to check out everything the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has to offer in fashion, beauty and home.

Trending Stories

1

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Confirm Romance on 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

2

Shania Twain Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair in New Documentary

3

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

5

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Latest News

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Confirm Romance on 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack: Score $225 Rag & Bone Jeans for $25

Where to Shop Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA Before It Sells Out

You Won't Believe What Comic-Con Looked Like a Decade Ago

Update!

2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Tamra Judge Returning to Real Housewives of Orange County