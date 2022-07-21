Kendall Jenner Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Security Increases After Trespasser Arrested

Legal action has been taken to protect Kendall Jenner.

On July 19, a Los Angeles County Commissioner granted Jenner a permanent restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock for alleged trespassing, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The restraining order is set to last for three years.

Those present for the hearing included Jenner, Babcock, Jenner's attorney Kate Mangels and Babcock's attorney Edward Crawford Watkins, per the documents. The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against Babcock in January.

While this decision may give Jenner some peace of mind, it is not the first time she has been faced with an alleged security scare. Back in April 2021, the 818 Tequila founder was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her Los Angeles property.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, Bowker knocked on Jenner's windows while yelling her name. He then proceeded to take his clothes off with a plan to swim in her pool.