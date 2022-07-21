Bella Hadid Just Made a Strong Case for Wearing a Sweater in the Summer

Watch : Bella Hadid Celebrates "Best Sister" Gigi's 27th Birthday

Bella Hadid just proved you can rock fall staples in the summertime.

So, go ahead and take your sweaters out of storage because the supermodel wore the coziest black sweater in the most clever way. Earlier this week, Bella beat the heat during an afternoon outing in New York City by sporting none other than a turtleneck sweater, which she styled as an asymmetrical piece.

Instead of putting it on normally, she only wore it on half of her body. She basically kept one arm bare, while the other one was wrapped up in the long sleeve.

To complete her model-off-duty look, the 25-year-old paired her outerwear with a white tank top (a current summer trend!), loose wide-leg trousers and white leather shoes. Skinny black sunglasses and a gold-chain purse were the finishing touches that made it oh-so-chic.

Considering Bella is known for pushing the envelope, it's no surprise she made a case for bringing out fall classics.