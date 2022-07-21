Bella Hadid Just Made a Strong Case for Wearing a Sweater in the Summer

Bella Hadid just proved you can rock fall staples in the summertime.
So, go ahead and take your sweaters out of storage because the supermodel wore the coziest black sweater in the most clever way. Earlier this week, Bella beat the heat during an afternoon outing in New York City by sporting none other than a turtleneck sweater, which she styled as an asymmetrical piece.
Instead of putting it on normally, she only wore it on half of her body. She basically kept one arm bare, while the other one was wrapped up in the long sleeve.
To complete her model-off-duty look, the 25-year-old paired her outerwear with a white tank top (a current summer trend!), loose wide-leg trousers and white leather shoes. Skinny black sunglasses and a gold-chain purse were the finishing touches that made it oh-so-chic.
Considering Bella is known for pushing the envelope, it's no surprise she made a case for bringing out fall classics.
Just last month, Bella made a huge splash at Marc Jacobs' fall/winter 2022 fashion show in the Big Apple.
In fact, the model and her sister, Gigi Hadid, looked unrecognizable on the runway, as they both donned prosthetic heads of half-shaved heads with blunt bangs and bleached eyebrows.
Although Bella isn't afraid to try new trends, she previously admitted one of her beauty regrets.
"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told Vogue in March about her rhinoplasty at 14 years old. "I think I would have grown into it."
Bella also addressed rumors that she's had other cosmetic procedures, ijncluding "her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled," but she set the record straight.
"People think I fully f--ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she continued. "I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."
Bella added, "People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don't work my ass off."