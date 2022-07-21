Everything the Ted Lasso Cast Said About the Third and Likely Final Season

It's the news we don't want to Believe.
With the likely confirmation that the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso will be its last, E! News asked the cast of the Apple TV+ hit—which was just nominated for a whopping 20 Emmys for its second season—about what we can expect from the AFC Richmond gang as it prepares to say goodbye.
After Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, hardened our fears and insisted "it is the final season," Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, said there's some resolution on the horizon.
"We have been seeing people learn their lessons in season one and their act in season two," he revealed, "and now it feels like there's a finalizing of those stages here that may well continue afterwards or not."
Phil also hinted that the third season will be a big one for some unsurprising characters, saying, "There are some really amazing performances from some people who maybe we haven't seen those performances from."
And have no fear Tartt-heads, Jamie isn't suddenly becoming a prude as Ted Lasso walks into the sunset, confirming, "There's some shirtless scenes."
Whew, it's not all bad news.
Despite Toheeb Jimoh—who was nominated for his first Emmy on July 12 for his performance as Sam Obisanya—telling us that "Jason [Sudeikis] has the final call" about the show coming to an end, the writing has been on the wall for a while.
In June, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, told the UK's Sunday Times that Ted Lasso was "planned as three" seasons and that's how the season is being written.
As for what Brett said to expect, he joked, "Spoiler alert: everyone dies."
Okay, we think at least he's joking about that.
The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.