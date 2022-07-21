Proof Ciara and Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 ESPYS Are a Level Up

Ciara and Russell Wilson turned heads when they arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPYS on July 20. See the couple's stunning ensembles for the star-studded evening.

By Kisha Forde Jul 21, 2022 12:40 AMTags
Red CarpetSportsAwardsCiaraCouplesCelebritiesRussell WilsonESPY Awards
Watch: Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Is a "Baby Boss"

Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to be on top of their game.
 
For the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the couple arrived on the red carpet together in stylish fashion. The "Level Up" singer turned heads with her plunging neckline and bedazzled silver bustier paired with diamond jewelry. As for Russell's ensemble, the football star chose to put his own spin on the suit game with his own unique ensemble. 
 
It's worth noting that this won't be the only time that fans will see the couple during the sports-centric ceremony. Both Ciara, 36, and Russell, 33, will serve as individual presenters for two awards, respectively.
 
As sports fans will also note, as a football star, Russell is no stranger to the annual celebration, with the Denver Broncos quarterback having already won two ESPY awards. In 2013, he nabbed an award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, which was followed by another award for Best NFL Player the following year.

photos
ESPYS 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

The pair's glamorous date night also serves as a full circle moment for the two since they made their red carpet debut as a married couple six years ago at the 2016 ESPY Awards. (Ciara and Russell tied the knot in England after more than a year of dating just the week before.)

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

3

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up on Her Eating Disorder

The "Jump" artist—who is mom to 8-year-old son Future—welcomed two kids with Russell after tying the knot: daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 2.
 
Talk about a touchdown, indeed.

For more red carpet looks from the 2022 ESPYS, click here.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

 In Versace

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ciara & Russell Wilson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

       

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

In Prabal Gurung; Styled by Bryon Javar

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bryce Young

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Grant Williams

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Et Ochs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

Ayesha in Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes; styled by Jason Bolden
Stephen in Bottega Veneta with Vacheron Constantin jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eileen Gu

   

photos
View More Photos From 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

3

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up on Her Eating Disorder

4

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

5

Shania Twain Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair in New Documentary

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for Wearing a Sweater in the Summer

Exclusive

What Ted Lasso's Cast Said About the 3rd and Likely Last Season

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Deserve a Trophy for Winning ESPYS Look

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up on Her Eating Disorder

Ciara and Russell Wilson Level Up For 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

Find Out the Show Bringing Kurt & Wyatt Russell Together