Find Out the Show Bringing Father-Son Duo Kurt & Wyatt Russell Together On-Screen

Watch : Kurt Russell Says Baby Rani Will Be Dressed Up for Christmas

Kurt and Wyatt Russell have a monster problem on their hands.

The real-life father and son duo have been cast in Apple TV+'s upcoming live-action monster series based on the Monsterverse franchise, E! News can confirm.

While the show's title has yet to be revealed and the identities of the characters played by Kurt and Wyatt remain a mystery, it sounds like things are about to get dicey for the both of them.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real," the streaming service revealed, "the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

The series follows in the footsteps of the Monsterverse film series, which began with 2014's Godzilla and subsequently featured 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.