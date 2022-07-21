Shania Twain's Not Just a Girl Trailer Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair

Watch : Harry Styles & Shania Twain's ICONIC Coachella 2022 Duet

From this moment on, Shania Twain is telling her side of the story.

The iconic country singer, 56, is diving deep into the trials and tribulations that she has experienced throughout her legendary career in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl released on July 20.

And it appears that no topic is off the table—including Shania's ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange's alleged affair with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud back in 2008 that ended their 14-year-long marriage.

The trailer includes a clip from a 2011 Today interview with Meredith Vieira, in which Meredith notes that "your best friend had an affair with your husband that led to divorce." It then cuts to a separate clip of present-day Shania sitting on an ottoman in front of a scenic lake backdrop.

"It was similarly intense to losing my parents," Shania says in the clip. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it."

It is not clear if Shania's comments are in reference to her ex-husband. E! News has reached out to Robert for comment but has not heard back.