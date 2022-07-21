Shania Twain's Not Just a Girl Trailer Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair

From this moment on, Shania Twain is telling her side of the story.
The iconic country singer, 56, is diving deep into the trials and tribulations that she has experienced throughout her legendary career in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl released on July 20.
And it appears that no topic is off the table—including Shania's ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange's alleged affair with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud back in 2008 that ended their 14-year-long marriage.
The trailer includes a clip from a 2011 Today interview with Meredith Vieira, in which Meredith notes that "your best friend had an affair with your husband that led to divorce." It then cuts to a separate clip of present-day Shania sitting on an ottoman in front of a scenic lake backdrop.
"It was similarly intense to losing my parents," Shania says in the clip. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it."
It is not clear if Shania's comments are in reference to her ex-husband. E! News has reached out to Robert for comment but has not heard back.
Back in 2008, he denied that he was in a romantic relationship with Marie-Anne, telling People, "It's not true." Soon after, Marie-Anne also told the outlet they were not having an affair, adding, "You cannot believe everything you read in the press."
Following their split, Shania has discussed her personal life in multiple interviews throughout the years and in her 2011 memoir titled From This Moment On.
Interestingly, Shania ended up finding love again with Marie-Anne's own ex-husband Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple married in 2011.
In addition to the alleged affair, Not Just A Girl also "traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come On Over to become a global pop phenomenon," per a PR Newswire press release.
The documentary, which will be released on July 26, also features interviews with fellow musicians including Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne and Orville Peck.
Shania will also drop a compilation album, titled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), on July 26. You can watch the trailer here.