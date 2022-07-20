Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kids at Home After Visiting Pete Davidson on Whirlwind Australia Trip

Kim Kardashian is enjoying her time back at home after heading out to Australia to visit her boyfriend Pete Davidson. See how she celebrated her return with her kids below.

Kim Kardashian is back at her Los Angeles abode after visiting her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia last week. And in honor of her return, she held what looked like the most epic slumber party with her kids.

The media mogul shared photos of her recent night in a new Instagram carousel. She captioned her July 20 post, "Last Nite Bedtime" while sharing multiple snaps of herself in bed with Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, dressed in full SKIMS attire.

Kim's sleepover with her kids follows July 16 photographs of her arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, where Pete is filming the movie Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom.

But before she headed out on her trip, Kim ensured she spent quality time with all of her little ones.

An insider exclusively told E! News at the time, "She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."

The two began their romance after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Instagram

Kim gushed about her relationship in a recent promo teaser for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians, premiering Sept. 22. 

"I have a new boyfriend," Kim said. "I'm just having a really good time."

