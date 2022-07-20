Steph and Ayesha Curry's Kids Are Red Carpet Champions at 2022 ESPYS

Watch : Why Steph Curry Will "Kill it" as ESPYs Host

Couple goals by day and red carpet pros by night.

On July 20, Stephen Curry had a big job on his hands as host of the 2022 ESPYS. But before the live award show kicked off inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Golden State Warriors basketball player walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and a few special guests.

The NBA champion looked sharp in a suit with a white turtleneck underneath. As for his wife, she deserved more than an assist with her beautiful black and white dress. But perhaps its daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, who stole the show with their stylish appearance and big smiles. The couple's youngest Canon, 4, appeared to stay away from the lights and cameras.

In between rehearsals and award show prep, the couple was also able to make their Los Angeles trip a family affair. According to social media, Steph and Ayesha took their kids to Dave & Busters for some family-friendly games (and maybe an early b-day gift for Riley) before the show began.