Manga Lashes Are the Latest Beauty Trend to Take Over TikTok

There's a new makeup trend taking TikTok by storm: Manga Lashes, an effect inspired by anime characters from Japanese comic books and graphic novels.

Another day, another viral TikTok beauty trend!

Luckily, the latest makeup style taking over the social media platform doesn't require applying random white dots under your eyes to hypnotize men or adding a glowy sunburn effect on your cheeks. Instead, TikTok's buzzy new trend is an elevated version of wearing false lashes. 

Cue: Manga Lashes.

As its name suggests, the trend is inspired by Manga—a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels—that mimics the anime characters' dramatic eye looks. In order to achieve this effect, many TikTokers will either cut lash strips into small chunks or use individual lashes, and separate the hairs into clumps with undetectable glue. The result draws attention to the eyes with its pointy and doll-like finish.

Sacheu beauty founder, Sarah Cheung, shared a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the now-viral look. 

"I usually find that it's best to apply five to seven of these little individual lashes," she explained in a TikTok video, after cutting up the strip lashes herself. "There's definitely a little bit of a learning curve. I have to apply and adjust."

"[It's] definitely more challenging than my usual lash look," she shared on Instagram, "but I lurrrv how this looks i feel like a whole doll!"

For those who want to tone down the drama, TikToker @jessyluxe used individual lashes for a more subtle effect.

"i've been doing individual lashes more lately," she captioned her video. "i love how natural they look."

If you want to leave this trend to the pros, there are even some salons that offer the manga lashes style. Wink Bar in New York City, which is known for providing the anime-inspired look to clients, has all of your needs covered! 

While this hot trend requires a bit of skill (or at least some patience), it's a fun way to switch up your everyday routine.

