Khloe Kardashian “Not Ready” for True Thompson’s First Day of School

It's true, they grow up so fast!
With a new school year right around the corner, Khloe Kardashain is getting her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson ready in style.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to show off a collection of "the cutest" personalized backpacks and accessories from the brand Stoney Clover for the little student.
"The most perfect backpacks for True's first day back to school," she captioned the July 20 photo, along with several emojis. "OMG I'm so not ready for this."
This isn't the first time Khloe has commented on how time has flown by with her daughter. Back in April, the Good American founder honored her "special soulmate" on her birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.
"I blinked and you are 4," she wrote, along with photos from True's kitty-themed party. "I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True."
She added, "My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever."
Khloe shares True with her NBA star ex Tristian Thompson. The two are now preparing for the arrival of their second child—a baby boy—via surrogate.
Although they are no longer involved with each other romantically, the former couple have been candid about their wish to expand their family.
"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," Khloe told Tristan on a 2020 episode of Keeping With the Kardashians while they were separated, adding, "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."