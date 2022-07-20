Khloe Kardashian “Not Ready” for True Thompson’s First Day of School

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

It's true, they grow up so fast!

With a new school year right around the corner, Khloe Kardashain is getting her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson ready in style.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to show off a collection of "the cutest" personalized backpacks and accessories from the brand Stoney Clover for the little student.

"The most perfect backpacks for True's first day back to school," she captioned the July 20 photo, along with several emojis. "OMG I'm so not ready for this."

This isn't the first time Khloe has commented on how time has flown by with her daughter. Back in April, the Good American founder honored her "special soulmate" on her birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

"I blinked and you are 4," she wrote, along with photos from True's kitty-themed party. "I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True."