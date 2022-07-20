Pregnant Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 2022 ESPYS Date Night Is a Perfect 10

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS, Jenna Johnson, who is expecting her first baby with husband and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, gave fans another look at her baby bump.

You'll want to samba on over to see Jenna Johnson's red-carpet appearance at the 2022 ESPYS.  

The Dancing With the Stars pro—who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy—attended the July 20 award show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and her look was so good it deserved its own mirror ball trophy. 

Jenna wore a stunning black dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos. She completed her look with sparking hoop earring and heels. As for Val, he looked handsome in a classic suit without the tie. 

The dancer announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 15. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel." 

The baby news was a happy surprise for Jenna and Val, who tied the knot in 2019. In a July 19 Instagram post, Jenna shared they'd "stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break." So when the season 26 champ saw her positive pregnancy tests, she continued, she was filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."

Indeed, the road to parenthood has not been easy for the couple. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests," Jenna wrote, "it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She then told her followers she "will go into more depth" on their journey later on, and reminded any fans experiencing fertility struggles that they are not alone. 

"If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE," Jenna continued. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen."

And her dance partner from last season, JoJo Siwa, is thrilled for her and Val. "My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," the YouTube star exclusively told E! News at the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."

To see more stars on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet, keep scrolling below.  

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Mara Teigen

    

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Lil Wayne

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Allyson Felix

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Leslie

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Oksana Masters

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Andrew Whitworth

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Carolyn Peck

    

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Dani Rose

Styled by Maranda Nichols Persico

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nick Mayhugh

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Dunne

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

In Rani Zakhem Couture

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Peta Murgatroyd

Styled by Sonia Young

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Maks Chmerkovskiy

    

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Mychal-Bella Bowman

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Declan Farmer

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Katie Austin

In Bronx and Banco

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Titus O'Neil

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kathryn Smith

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hansel Emmanuel

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Rebecca Lobo

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lil Rel Howery

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Maybelle Blair

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gretchen Evans

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Dick Vitale

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Rachel Lindsay

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Zuri Hall

    

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Katie Conway

   

