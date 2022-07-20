Pregnant Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 2022 ESPYS Date Night Is a Perfect 10

Watch : JoJo Siwa & "Dancing With the Stars" Cast React to 2021 PCAs Nomination

You'll want to samba on over to see Jenna Johnson's red-carpet appearance at the 2022 ESPYS.

The Dancing With the Stars pro—who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy—attended the July 20 award show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and her look was so good it deserved its own mirror ball trophy.

Jenna wore a stunning black dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos. She completed her look with sparking hoop earring and heels. As for Val, he looked handsome in a classic suit without the tie.

The dancer announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 15. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

The baby news was a happy surprise for Jenna and Val, who tied the knot in 2019. In a July 19 Instagram post, Jenna shared they'd "stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break." So when the season 26 champ saw her positive pregnancy tests, she continued, she was filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."