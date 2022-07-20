Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester.

According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.

Two other people were also hit with gunfire, however, they were able to drive themselves to the hospital for medical assistance, according to Miami police.

"Today, at around midnight we responded to the area reference a person shot," Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said in a statement to E! News July 20. "Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by MFR personnel. Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at [Jackson Memorial Hospital], but were transported independently. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation."