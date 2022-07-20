2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by NBA champion Steph Curry, the 2022 ESPYS will bring the greatest Olympians and athletes together for a special night honoring the best in the sports community.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 20, 2022 10:27 PMTags
Award season is getting sporty!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 ESPYS are finally here and your favorite athletes and Olympians from multiple sports are coming together for the annual award show.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the telecast will reveal who won big in categories such as Best Male and Female Athlete, Best Team, Best Game and more.

If you're not up to date on the latest sport milestones, don't fret. The live event promises to be a star-studded event with Jon Hamm, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Russell Wilson and Ciara serving as presenters.

Plus, some of these categories are so competitive that it's impossible to predict the winner. After all, how can you choose between Suni Lee, Oksana Masters, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix for best Olympian in Women's Sports?

Before the awards are handed out, however, your favorite stars including host Steph Curry are walking the red carpet and delivering game-winning looks in the fashion department.

"I love sports, but I'm such a girly girl at heart and I do have an outfit picked out," Oksana teased to E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s Pre-ESPYS event July 19. "I'm torn between two black dresses. I think the most exciting part is my hair and makeup. Fenty Beauty is gonna be doing my makeup and I cannot believe this."

Keep scrolling to see who deserves a trophy for their attire in our massive red carpet gallery.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

   

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eileen Gu

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Odell Beckham Jr & Lauren Wood

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Mara Teigen

    

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Lil Wayne

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Allyson Felix

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Leslie

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Oksana Masters

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Andrew Whitworth

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Carolyn Peck

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Alexander Hall

   

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Dani Rose

Styled by Maranda Nichols Persico

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nick Mayhugh

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Dunne

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

In Rani Zakhem Couture

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Peta Murgatroyd

Styled by Sonia Young

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Maks Chmerkovskiy

    

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Mychal-Bella Bowman

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Declan Farmer

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Katie Austin

In Bronx and Banco

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Titus O'Neil

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kathryn Smith

   

