2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Award season is getting sporty!
In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 ESPYS are finally here and your favorite athletes and Olympians from multiple sports are coming together for the annual award show.
Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the telecast will reveal who won big in categories such as Best Male and Female Athlete, Best Team, Best Game and more.
If you're not up to date on the latest sport milestones, don't fret. The live event promises to be a star-studded event with Jon Hamm, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Russell Wilson and Ciara serving as presenters.
Plus, some of these categories are so competitive that it's impossible to predict the winner. After all, how can you choose between Suni Lee, Oksana Masters, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix for best Olympian in Women's Sports?
Before the awards are handed out, however, your favorite stars including host Steph Curry are walking the red carpet and delivering game-winning looks in the fashion department.
"I love sports, but I'm such a girly girl at heart and I do have an outfit picked out," Oksana teased to E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s Pre-ESPYS event July 19. "I'm torn between two black dresses. I think the most exciting part is my hair and makeup. Fenty Beauty is gonna be doing my makeup and I cannot believe this."
