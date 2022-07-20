Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend

Here comes a makeover.
Ready for a change, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer.
"Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20. "It's a non surgical procedure, Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve."
She continued. "Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off."
And she won't be going through the experience alone. Alana's manager told E! News that reality star and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, "are both getting it done together."
According to TMZ, the couple—who went Instagram official in September 2021—will travel to NYC for the procedure that can cost around $13,000.
Alana, 16, is hardly the first member of her family to embark on a dramatic weight loss journey. Her mother, Mama June Shannon underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015.
The now 42-year-old confessed on a 2017 episode of The Domenick Nati Show that had undergone a tummy tuck and a breast lift and had excess skin removed from her arms and her neck as part of a full-body makeover. She also changed her diet and worked out with a trainer, all of which was chronicled on her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot.
While Alana is looking forward to her own weight-loss journey, she knows from watching her mom that losing the pounds isn't an ultimate fix.
"I think that mama thought being skinny would solve all of her problems because she'd be able to do a lot more because she's smaller," Alana shared with E! News in 2018. "She'll be able to fit into a lot more because she's smaller. She wouldn't get so much hate because she's smaller."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.