10 Chic Ways to Rock Summer’s It-Girl Dress Trend Starting at Just $13

It's no surprise that this summer's it-girl dress trend is a Y2K staple. You've probably seen tube dresses all over your Instagram or TikTok, as influencers, celebrities, and fashion girls alike are rocking them this summer. We've also noticed it-girls in search of the perfect, flattering tube dress, so we rounded up 10 tube dresses that we're loving this season.

We're pairing these tube dresses with flip flops for an easy, casual look or throwing a jean jacket or leather jacket over them to complete the look. You can also pair these with strappy heels to wow at your nicer events.

From casual dresses you can wear to the beach to chic dresses for nicer occasions, you're sure to find a dress that's perfect for your next summer vacation or event. The best part? These styles start at just $13. Scroll below to rock this summer's it-girl dress trend with styles from Free People, Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.