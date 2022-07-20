Inside Priyanka Chopra's Life as Mom to Baby Malti

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

We're a sucker for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, are "thriving" in their new roles as mom and dad to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a source close to the couple tells E! News.

Priyanka, who turns 40 on July 18, and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate on Jan. 21, announcing the arrival of their first child on Instagram. And since then, Malti has brought The Matrix Resurrection star and the Jonas Brothers singer closer than ever. "They are very in love," E!'s source gushed. "It feels like an ideal marriage."

In addition to raising Malti, both Priyanka and Nick, 29, are booked and busy in their professional lives—she is filming Citadel while he's performing in Las Vegas with his brothers—but they are managing to find balance in this chapter of their relationship. The pair recently took a vacation to Turks & Caicos and shared adorable updates on their 7-month-old daughter from their family getaway.