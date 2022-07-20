Exclusive

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Life as Mom to Baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra, who turns 40 on July 18, is "thriving" as a new mom to her seven-month daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas, a source told E! News. Read more about her motherhood journey:

We're a sucker for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, are "thriving" in their new roles as mom and dad to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a source close to the couple tells E! News. 

Priyanka, who turns 40 on July 18, and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate on Jan. 21, announcing the arrival of their first child on Instagram. And since then, Malti has brought The Matrix Resurrection star and the Jonas Brothers singer closer than ever. "They are very in love," E!'s source gushed. "It feels like an ideal marriage."

In addition to raising Malti, both Priyanka and Nick, 29, are booked and busy in their professional lives—she is filming Citadel while he's performing in Las Vegas with his brothers—but they are managing to find balance in this chapter of their relationship. The pair recently took a vacation to Turks & Caicos and shared adorable updates on their 7-month-old daughter from their family getaway. 

Read on to get a glimpse inside parenthood for Priyanka and Nick, including the cute way they love to bond with Malti:

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

"They're a "very happy couple just thriving, having fun and still living their lives," the insider added. "They work hard, do business, host social events and take care of Malti."

Their daughter has brought Nick and Priyanka, who have been married for three years, closer than ever and they are "so in love. "It's like Malti has brought them good luck with how amazing things seem for them all around right now."

Instagram

And they are feeling super grateful after a scare, with Priyanka taking to Instagram to open up about Malti's extended stay in the NICU after her birth. 

"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the Baywatch star wrote in a Mother's Day post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka went on to thank "every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles" who were with her family "every step of the way."

To end her emotional post, Priyanka wrote, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM!"

Instagram

Nick praised his wife on her first Mother's Day, writing, "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."

Instagram

In June, Priyanka posted a sweet birthday tribute to her mom Madhu Chopra, who has been staying with the couple in Los Angeles to help care for Malti. 

"They do have help," E!'s insider said. "They all love to take family trips with the baby and when they're home. They enjoy having company. There's usually always friends and family around and they have a lot of support."

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Taking after her stylish mama, Malti is a budding fashionista and Priyanka and Nick "love to dress her up and she has quite the collection of clothes," the source told E!. "Whether intentional or not, [they] always seem to be wearing coordinated outfits with each other too."

And for his first Father's Day, Priyanka gifted Nick and Malti with a pair of matching "Father Daughter" sneakers. Malti's embroidered with letter "M," while "MM's DAD" was stitched on the back of Nick's soles.

instagram

Malti's style was also on display when Priyanka shared a photo from the family's recent trip to Turks & Caicos

In the image, Malti—her face covered with a white heart emoji, as her parents have yet to share her face with the world—is wearing an adorable denim bucket hat. The post was dedicated to Priyanka's longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, with Priyanka writing, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."

